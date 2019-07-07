De La Vega City duo win Grace & Staff essay contest

The winners of the fourth annual Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation essay competition are both from De La Vega City Homework Centre in Spanish Town.

They are Naricka Bryan, who attends Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School, and Sabrina Spencer, who attends Camperdown High School.

They walked away with monetary and other prizes, as well as tablets from tTech Limited, which partnered with the foundation in the initiative.

The girls wrote on the topic, 'How can people in my environment help to encourage, enable and include me?', which was in keeping with the theme for Child Month.

The foundation said entries were received from primary and secondary level studnets in all six of its homework centres.

The competition targets students through homework centres established by the foundation in vulnerable areas challenged by environmental factors, such as crime and violence, lack of employment, and poverty. It seeks to foster friendly competition among the centres, develop students' critical writing skills, and give students a voice to express and articulate their thoughts.

Addressing the awards function at the GrcaeKennedy head office in Kingston on Thursday, June 27, Dr Curtis Sweeny, the foundation's counselling psychologist and coordinator of the competition, said the quality of the essays continues to improve over the years and added that the judges found it “extremely challenging” to identify the top essays.

On the subject of the partnership, marketing and human resources manager at tTech Limited Gillian Murray said the continued four-year partnership is a demonstration of the company's commitment to nation-building through community renewal and youth development.

“It was a delight to once again partner with Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation on this very empowering activity and to see the happy faces of the children as they received their prizes,” she said.

Christopher Reckord, chief executive officer, explained that the tTech team has been providing technical IT support to GraceKennedy homework centres in the downtown area and its environs.

“Our goal is to release the potential of our youths in building their critical thinking skills, while encouraging the responsible use of technology. We want our youths to feel confident in articulating their feelings,” he said.