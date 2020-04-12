Decision on schools due before end of Easter break

Before the Easter break ends Jamaicans should know whether schools will be reopened for the summer term, and also whether the school year will be extended.

It is also expected that the nation will be informed of what decisions have been taken regarding the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.

During a virtual press conference from Jamaica House on Wednesday(April 8,) Prime Minister Andrew Holness reiterated that schools will remain closed until April 22.

“Every educational institution as defined in the Education Act shall remain closed until the 22nd day of April 2020… As usual, we will give you enough advance notice of our decision to reopen or to close [school],” he said.

Holness said that minister with responsibility for education, Karl Samuda, will be present at the next press briefing to relay information about the decisions pertaining to the extension of the school term and PEP.

The closure of public schools was among the early decisions taken by the Government as part of measures to contain and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Schools were ordered closed for two weeks from March 13, which has since been extended to April 22.

