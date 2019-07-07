Do disciplinary actions apply to company functions on weekends?

Dear Career Advisor:

I would like to know what disciplinary actions can be taken against members of staff, who were involved in a fight on a staff trip on a Saturday; and secondly, who can act as representative for one of the members in question?

I patiently await your response.

Yours truly,

Willy

Dear Willy:

You have raised two very interesting questions.

In respect of the disciplinary actions for fighting on a weekend staff trip, we would say the company's policies would provide guidance as to the specific sanctions. Although the incident occurred outside of the normal work hours, there is every reason to assume that the rules of the company would apply since it was a company-organised or company-related event.

If, for example, there was an accident on said staff trip and a staff member sustained an injury, it would be reasonable to expect the company to compensate or otherwise support the individual. In a similar manner, one would expect company policy to be applicable for improper conduct.

Assuming that your second question is connected with the fight and the disciplinary hearing that would follow, again, the company's policies and the provisions of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act would apply. The staff member in question, like any other worker, has the right to representation at the disciplinary hearing. He or she may take a work colleague, staff or union representative. As the purpose of the hearing is to allow the accused worker to respond to the breach of policy or company rules, legal representation is not usually permitted at this stage.

All the best.

Career Advisor

Carolyn Marie Smith is associate vice-president of student affairs at Northern Caribbean University in Manchester, Jamaica. Submit yur questions to her at careeradvisor@ncu.edu.jm