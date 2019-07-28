EduFocal spotlights excellence

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the online learning platform EduFocal hosted its seventh annual Excellence Awards at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The examination preparation product has been equipping students for major final examinations that will advance them to another milestone in their lives. It started out with the previous Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), and offers supports for both the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

EduFocal recently awarded 20 top-achieving students on its website's leader board; 10 were from the primary level and 10 from the secondary level.

Kingston College student Richard Greenwood's excellent scores helped him secure the first-place spot in the high school category, while the top scores at the PEP level were attained by Jeremiah Shim who will be attending St George's College.

Since the company's inception in 2012 EduFocal has had over 40,000 users on its educational platform, with its questions answered over 25 million times, and its tests taken over 1.3 million times.

The online tool utilises technology to advance innovative ways in which students study and prepare for their examinations. The focus is to enrich the learning experience outside of the classroom, increase learning and network in a very competitive manner.

Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, highlighted the tremendous benefits of EduFocal since it was introduced last year to the students of Gregory Park Primary School.

“The results are admirable when compared with previous years of GSAT results,” he said. Terrelonge seized the opportunity to address the negative criticisms of PEP, which he lamented oftentimes created doubt and fear among students.

Richard Greenwood, the top CSEC EduFocal achiever, explained that the user-friendly interface greatly prepared him to tackle other subjects for which he did not study such as chemistry biology and history.

Jeremiah Shim, the top PEP EduFocal achiever, shared that he was elated to have been be selected. He recounted his fantastic experience with the platform with focus on the knowledge gained from it.

Errol Robinson and Roxann Wilson, parents of EduFocal users, shared their testimonies about the platform. They explained that they too benefited from it as they were able to refresh their basic knowledge to guide their children.

Gordon Swaby, founder of EduFocal Limited, shared that the desire of the company is to empower students, teachers and parents while making learning fun. He explained that there has been a shift in developing new features on the platform such as more educational content and new item-type questions. He assured the audience that by the end of the year, “EduFocal will align itself to the National Standards Curriculum, and specifically the PEP exams.”