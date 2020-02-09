Fellowships, internships, scholarships

The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists is now accepting applications from professional journalists for its 2020 fellowship programme. The application deadline is March 6, 2020.

Fellowships are available to radio, television, print and Web journalists, age 25 to 35, who are interested in going to New York to report on international affairs during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The programme extends from early September to late November 2020 and will include the cost of travel and accommodations in New York, as well as a per diem allowance.

Journalists must be native to the mainly developing countries in Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island nations), and Latin America/the Caribbean and are currently working for media organisations. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in and commitment to international affairs and to conveying a better understanding of the UN to their readers and audiences. They must also have approval from their media organisations to spend up to three months in New York to report from the UN.

In an effort to rotate recipient countries, the fund will not consider applications from nations of the 2019 fellowship recipients: Egypt, Nigeria, Trinidad/Tobago, and Zimbabwe. Journalists from those countries may apply in 2021.

The programme is not intended to provide basic skills training to journalists; all fellowship recipients must be media professionals.

Fellowship eligibility criteria and documentation requirements, as well as the application form and submission instructions, can be found on the Fund's web site at www.unjournalismfellowship.org.

Questions about the programme, eligibility and the application process can be directed by email to fellowship2020@unjournalismfellowship.org.

TOURISM ENHANCEMENT FUND (TEF) SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME (SIP)

The Tourism Enhancement Fund is accepting applications for its Summer Internship Programme until April 3, 2020.

The application process is completely Web-based, and candidates MUST meet the following criteria:

• Candidates must be enrolled in high school or tertiary institutions.

• Candidates must be between the ages of 17 and 25 and must have valid identification (ie: national ID, passport, driver's licence or school ID).

• Each applicant must have a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) and those 18 years and older are required to have the National Insurance Scheme card.

• Applicants must provide the name and contact information for two referees. One reference should be from the institution they currently attend. The other reference may come from a medical doctor, attorney-at-law, justice of the peace or a minister of religion.

Starting this year, the SIP will be run under the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation. All interns will have the opportunity to receive Certified Guest Service Professional designation from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute. The six-week paid internship provides interns with a safe environment for professional and personal development.