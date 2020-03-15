First SagicorLEAD cohort graduates
Thirteen employees of Sagicor Group Jamaica who have spent the past 18 months in the company's leadership development programme graduated two Fridays ago.
Sagicor explained that the programme, SagicorLEAD, is a performance-driven initiative designed to prepare outstanding team members from across the group to take on leadership roles in the organisation. The participants were each assigned two mentors to provide personal and professional guidance throughout the course of the programme.
Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica said SagicorLEAD is important to the company, as it provides a great platform for young, bright and dedicated team members to become even better prepared to step into leadership roles and harness their leadership skills.
“I encourage you to put the skills you have garnered into practice as you go forth in pursuit of accomplishing your personal and professional goals. You have set goals, worked towards them and today is a testament that with dedicated focus, commitment and hard work, you can achieve what it is you set your mind to,” he said to the cohort during the March 6 ceremony at Courtleigh Hotel.
SagicorLEAD honed particiapnts' leadership skills through a series of engagements including formal training sessions from Mona School of Business and the Dale Carnegie Training Series, as well as on-the-job training, rotations within various departments across the group, quarterly review sessions, and selected reading materials.
John Bryan, cash receipting associate said SagicorLEAD proved transformational for him and has set him on a path to build his career.
“I enrolled because I saw it is an opportunity to grow; I believe I have something to offer and the experience has made me a purpose-driven leader. This was a life-changing experience and I am happy I had this opportunity to work with and learn from the leadership of the company,” he said.
Seventeen new team members were inducted into the programme during the ceremony.
Senior vice-president in charge of human resources and corporate services, Karl Williams, charged the new SagicorLEAD cohort to embrace the opportunities for learning and development through the initiative.
“We believe in you and want you to feel empowered to contribute to the success of our company. This initiative is one of the ways we build on the culture of continuous learning here at Sagicor as together we will be strong through generations to come,” he said.
SagicorLEAD was launched in April 2018.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy