Guardian Group Foundation awards some $7m in scholarships and grants

For the upcoming academic year Guardian Group Foundation will donate about $7 million in grants, bursaries, book vouchers and supplies to students across the island, as part of its thrust to positively impact communities.

The announcement was made by Eric Hosin, president of Guardian Life, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 during the foundation's scholarship and grants awards ceremony held at the AC Marriot Hotel in Kingston.

“It is our hope that these contributions will ease the stress of financing your children's education so you, the parents, can focus on supporting them in areas that really matter,” Hosin said.

“As we celebrate 20 years here at Guardian...and this marks a very important milestone in our history...we believe this is most fitting to celebrate with our outstanding achievers. This year, the foundation will be honouring our National Top Boy and Top Girl of PEP [Primary Exit Profile],” he continued.

Guest speaker at the awards ceremony, Senator Damion Crawford, Opposition spokesman on youth and culture, told the scholars to note the difference between failing and failure.

“It is acceptable for you to fail at some things in life, but that does not make you a failure. As long as you are still in the race of life you can learn from your failing and come out victorious,” Crawford said.

The 2019 top boy, Dominic Haisley, from Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory School, and top girl Rachel Gammon, from Hopefield Preparatory School, will both be matriculating to Campion College and will each receive $1 million over the next five years.

The foundation also honoured the top-performing boy and girl who are children of Guardian Life policyholders — Micah Gordon and Kaci Jones.

Jaden Norman and Zachary Brown, children of employees of Guardian Life who excelled in PEP, and Daniella Dias, who will be entering a tertiary institution locally, were also honoured.

And as it has done over several years, the Guardian Group Foundation will this year also provide grants to eight students from the Denham Town, Alpha and Duhaney Park primary schools in Kingston, and Sunbury All-Age School in Clarendon.

Top boy from Denham Town Primary School, Rojaun Siddo, who will be entering Excelsior High School in September, beamed with excitement as he collected his award from Oneil Clarke, vice-president of employee benefits, Guardian Life. His mother, Tanecia Campbell expressed gratitude to the Guardian Group Foundation and noted that the grant her son received was a great boost for his self-esteem, as he had always performed well academically and it was great for him to be recognised in this manner.