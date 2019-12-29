How to set winning goals for 2020 and beyond

It's that time of the year when many people will be making lists of New Year's resolutions.

By definition, a resolution is a firm decision to do or not do something; or the quality of being determined or resolute.

Synonyms include intention, resolve, decision, intent, aim, aspiration, design, purpose, object, plan, commitment, pledge, promise, undertaking; as well as

determination, purpose, purposefulness, resolve, and resoluteness.

While many people have become increasingly apathetic to the traditional resolution-making, and several have replaced it with “visioning” or “vision boarding”, the basic idea remains unchanged: that of goal-setting.

Here are two takes on how to succeed at setting goals for 2020 and beyond.

1. Come up with a goal that is not dependent on somebody else. For instance, maybe you're thinking, “This year, I want to get published!” That would be awesome! But it's not always in our control whether we get published or not. A more attainable goal, and a better way to phrase this, might be, “This year, I am going to submit my manuscript 50 times to 50 different publishers.” That way, you can meet your goal because it is dependent on whether you get up and follow through on submitting the manuscript. And if you do get published, that's the cherry on top. Set deadlines for yourself, and physically put in your planner when you are going to write. If you want to write, you have to make time for it.

2. You need to set an achievable goal, a stretch goal, and a long-term, overarching goal. When it comes to writing, for example, your long-term, overarching goal comes first. “I want to complete my first rough draft of my zombie novel by the end of 2020.” Your second thing is, what's your achievable goal? Your achievable goal may be, “By the end of March, I will write every idea I have about my new zombie novel down on paper.” Then you have a stretch goal. That's the in-between goal. That's the tricky one, because you want it to be achievable but you also want to challenge yourself. So your stretch goal might be that, “By Independence Day, I will start my rough draft of my zombie novel.” Giving yourself six months to get started seems like it's a very kind goal, but it might not turn out to be. It's achievable, but it's also a challenge. That's the best way to get yourself sitting down and writing, and not overshooting it and feeling like a failure before you even get started.