Increasing number of J'cans studying in Canada

There is growing demand in Jamaica for Canadian education, Canada's high commissioner to the country, Laura Peters has said.

Peters, who was speaking at Thursday's pre-departure study briefing session at Canadian High Commission in St Andrew, said the number of Jamaican students studying in the North American country has increased from 400 in 2010 to over 3,500 this year.

“While our reputation for quality education speaks for itself, the growing popularity can be attributed to some of the team's efforts to bring Canada and Jamaica closer together to experience, first-hand, the offerings of Canada's universities and colleges,” Peters told guidance counsellors, students and media practitioners in attendance.

Peters said over the past 10 years, 300 Jamaican students and faculty have benefited from scholarship exchange programmes.

This year, 30 students and faculty members from the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, Northern Caribbean University, and Excelsior Community College are expected to take up scholarships to study and undertake research at universities and colleges in Canada.

Added to that, a delegation is scheduled to leave the island on July 28 for the one-week EduCanada Guidance Counsellors, Students and Media Tour 2019.

The delegation comprises four guidance counsellors, four students, and a Jamaica Observer representative.

The group will be visiting eight Canadian institutions in Ontario and Nova Scotia to have a first-hand look at degree programmes and courses; student housing to get an overview of international student services and orientation/support for international students; Diaspora presence; campus security; dietary offerings — cafeteria; and scholarships/funding/financial support for international students.

“We know choosing a destination abroad to study is not simple... Canada offers you one of the safest, most welcoming and multicultural societies on the planet, with world-class cities and many opportunities to spend time in our exceptionally beautiful towns, cities and nature at your doorstep,” said Peters.

She said the annual study-in -Canada fair is scheduled to take place From November 3-8 in Kingston, Montego Bay and Mandeville.

There are close to 100 universities in Canada.

— Kimone Francis