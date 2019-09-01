Inspiring Eddie-Ann

Phillip Ramson, managing director, Chas E Ramson Limited, and Kathryn Silvera (right), advertising and marketing manager, Foska Oats, walk recipient of the 2019 We Inspire Girls Social Change scholarship, Eddie Ann Gordon through some company business. Gordon, who is about to enter grade 11 at Vere Technical High School, spent the summer at the manufacturing and distributing outfit on a paid internship learning business acumen and sharpening her personal development. The internship was part of a prize package for having won a social change competition in the We Inspire Girls to be Strong Women mentorship programme last school year. In addition to the internship, Gordon bagged a $50,000 scholarship from Foska Oats, lunch vouchers for one school term, and furniture from Courts Jamaica, plus and a range of sponsors' products valued at $100,000.

“At Chas E Ramson Limited, we believe it is part of our corporate duty to hire a few interns over the summer period. We want to play a role in developing the youths with a real world business education while they are still in school,” said Ramson.

“I am proud that this year we could combine our corporate duty with We Inspire Girls to be Strong Women, and offer one of these internships to the winner of the social change plan. I encourage other corporate companies to get involved as it is part of corporate Jamaica's role of nation building,” he added.

We Inspire Girls to be Strong Women is a offered by We Inspire Women which was founded by Cortia Bingham-McKenzie. The programme executes workshops in high schools across the contry to tap into and develop emotional intelligence, leadership, self-mastery, and a host of other values. They encourage girls to think critically, dream big, and create a life based on principles and values.

Since 2017, the high school tour has been to more than 50 schools islandwide, directly engaging more than 10,000 girls.

The new cycle of We Inspire Girls To Be Strong Women begins this month, with Foska Oats as the main sponsor.