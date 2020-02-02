Is intellectual property law a good career choice?

That was one of the questions with which students of Norman Manley Law School contended this past week as the Norman Manley Law Students' Association hosted Career Week.

Chad Lawrence, associate of Samuda & Johnson, attorney-at-law, helped them arrive at an asnwer when he spoke Monday about the importance of the practice of intellectual property law not just in Jamaica but across the world.

Lawrence advised that the market for the specialisation is vibrant, especially in an area when the average person is becoming more conscious about their intellectual property. He emphasised, too, that there's an increased demand in the sport, entertainment and tourism sectors for professionals specialising in intellectual property, particularly because our country continues to produce exemplary athletes, entertainers and other individuals who keep Brand Jamaica at the centre of attention.

“The entire world has eyes on Jamaica and there is an increasing interest in what our people have to offer,” Lawrence told the students.

To point them in the right direction, Lawrence asked them about the number of people they know who own their own businesses, are emerging artistes, are developing artists, are athletes or creative designers, and pointed out that the products of those creative minds require the protection which the law offers.

He continued: “We must continue to educate the public about the importance and benefits that can be derived from protecting our intellectual property.”

He noted that greater understanding was required among creators that “intellectual property is an intangible asset that is worth protecting”, stating further that: “many of them stand the risk of losing their only asset if it is not properly protected and missing opportunities for persons to invest in their intellectual property”.

Lawrence, who is also lead counsel to the Jamaica Association of Composers Authors and Publishers, advised the budding attorneys to ensure that they familiarise themselves with the relevant entities and their procedures to be able to properly advise their future clients.

Samuda & Johnson was established in November 2006 with Partners Messrs Milton Samuda, Christopher Samuda and David Johnson with Kwame Gordon joining in 2013 and Ambassador G Anthony Hylton in 2015. Samuda & Johnson is a full-service law firm, organised by departments, which delivers a complete suite of legal services including copyright, patents and trademarks; commercial & corporate transactions; construction & real estate; labour & employment; and litigation and dispute resolution.