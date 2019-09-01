JN to award 37 PEP scholarships next week

JN Foundation announced on Thursday that it will be be awarding five-year scholarships to 37 students who performed well at the inaugural sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The awards reception is scheduled for Sunday, September 8.

Among those welcoming the scholarship is Sansha Foster, whose daughter Anneliese scored an overall grade of 345.3 to earn a place at Rusea's High, the school of her first choice. Being unemployed for the past two years, and with Anneliese's father passing away last year, Foster said the scholarship was timely.

“I'm so grateful; I'm so thankful,” exclaimed Foster, a resident of Jericho in Hanover. “I was praying for a way out. God always works things out.”

Anneliese was equally overjoyed about the award and is proud that she emerged the JN Foundation scholarship recipient for the parish of Hanover.

“I was very excited and jumped all over the place,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “I'm glad that my hard work paid off.”

Recently, in an email to the JN Foundation, Lois Chin, mother of Iyana Scarlett who was previously awarded a JN Foundation scholarship and completed her five years at Glenmuir High this year, expressed gratitude for the financial assistance.

“I am happy to advise that Iyana graduated with honours. We could not have done it without Jamaica National's help and support,” she wrote.

Scarlett achieved eight distinctions and two credits in this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate.

The scholarship awards started in 1983 and have benefited hundreds of students at the secondary and tertiary levels since then.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the foundation, stated that the annual awards are an investment in the educational pursuits of students who, in a few years from now, will be contributing to the development of our country.

“Many of us know well that the value in education is not only in the achievement of certificates, but really in opening access to life opportunities, achieving one's goal, and in many instances, changing the outcomes of families and communities, sometimes for generations,” Barrett Scott said.

In addition to the 37 new scholarship recipients, approximately 70 others who are at various stages in their five-year scholarship journey will have their awards renewed for the new school year, based on their achievement of at least a 70 per cent average at the end of the past school year.

On top of that, 16 university students attending The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University, and the University College of the Commonwealth (UCC) will receive financial assistance towards their studies. With the exemption of the award to UCC, which is reserved for a JN employee, the JN Foundation's one-year tertiary scholarship can be accessed through the scholarship office at the respective universities mentioned.

As Barrett Scott explained it, the PEP scholarship recipients for this year were identified by the Ministry of Education. They include one person from each parish and one from each county. The latter are required to be participants in the JN Schools Savers' Programme.

“In addition, 20 children of employees at the Jamaica National Group who attained a placement score of at least 298 in PEP are included in this year's awards,” she revealed.

The PEP parish scholarship recipients are Anastasia Wainwright, Anneliese Foster, Ari East, Joel Williams, Joshua Thompson, Nathaniel Cohall, Phoebe Falconer, Ruthvik Goddendla, Sanasha Green, Sebastian Wright, Tafari Jackson, Tiffany Decambre, Trae Wenden and Tyra Reeves.

The JN School Savers' Programme awardees are: Aydon Grey, Etana Williams and Joshua Howell.

The JN employees' children recipients are Ajani Bolt, Azaria Harvey, Gabriel Beckford, Gabrielle Numa, Ilania Haye, Jaedon Gibbs, Javier D'Aguilar, Jayden Fearon, Joshaun Palmer, Kaitlyn Butler, Khaleya Chambers, Lori-Ann Watt, Maleek Palma, Matthew Thompson, Mikai Blake, Natalia Jomie, Noel Betton, Renicia Clayton, Shion Wong and Tristan Newell.