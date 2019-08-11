M&M Jamaica celebrates mathematics excellence

Top-performing students in mathematics from 12 high schools in the parish of St Elizabeth are being recognised for their efforts by engineering, construction, and project management company M&M Jamaica Limited.

The students are from grades 7 to 11 at Maggotty, Black River, Lewisville, BB Coke, Roger Clarke, Newell, Lacovia, Aberdeen, and St Elizabeth Technical high schools, as well as Munro College, Sydney Pagon Stem Academy, and Hampton School.

They maintained averages of 90-100 per cent in the subject for the 2018-2019 academic year and will receive book vouchers for the upcoming school year at an awards event in their honour.

The awards are an offshoot of the M & M Mathematics competition spearheaded by managing director of M&M Don Mullings.

Mullings, a son of St Elizabeth with deep-rooted connections to his parish of birth, said he has been committed to seeing as many as possible of its young people excel, especially in a subject that many find difficult to master. The competition, is therefore aimed at encouraging students to view mathematics as fun instead of something to fear.

This year, the company decided to recognise not only the competition participants, but students from schools in the area who have committed to mastering mathematical concepts as well.

“It is very important for us to do whatever we can to change the culture and attitude toward mathematics in Jamaica,” said Mullings. “Too many of our students fear it because we are not showing them how to apply the concepts to solving everyday problems. We long decided as a company to not just work with the traditional high schools but so too the non-traditional ones. I am so impressed by and must laud the non-traditional schools for placing emphasis on math. With this math competition, we bring everyone under the success umbrella,” he said.

Mathematics, he stated, continues to play a crucial role in science, technology, engineering, and economic growth.

“Jamaica can create new and better products for the global market once we tap into developing our human capital in mathematics, science, engineering, and technology. We can find our space in the 21st century marketplace but our students must first be encouraged to appreciate that math helps us think analytically and have better reasoning abilities,” he said.

The M&M Mathematics Competition had its genesis 15 years ago.