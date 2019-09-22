Manning's student cops 13 CSEC subjects

MONTEGO BAY, St James (JIS) — High achiever Geri-Ann Miller has made her school and family proud, having secured 13 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, including 12 grade ones, in the 2019 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Exams.

The 17-year-old Manning's School top achiever, who hails from Savanna-la-Mar in the parish, obtained ones in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, additional mathematics, English A, human and social biology, information technology, integrated science, Spanish, geography, and principles of business.

She also scored a grade two in English B. It complements another grade two she got in social studies in 2017.

“You must never give up even if you fail. You must get up on your feet and try again. Determination is key and your grades don't just come overnight. You must keep working at it, even if you feel discouraged,” Geri-Ann told JIS News.

She says she was quite surprised at the results and accredited her outstanding performance to continuous studying and practising, particularly when it came to mathematics and the science subjects.

“It was tough at times. You would have to look over [notes] like for two weeks before the time and try and prepare yourself for those tests. Even if you know the things already, you mustn't take it for granted. You must still look them over,” she advised.

Geri-Ann says she also had the help of her friends who all “worked together because we are in the science field. We pull together resources and we share. It's a group effort, not only self”.

Geri-Ann has always delivered results and strived for excellence. She was first in her class from Grade 7 to 11, as well as the top year group achiever. In addition, the student has been on the Headmaster's Roll every year with an 85 per cent and above average.

“I know it is scary for the CXC exams, but try to do your best and just give it your all. Put out your best and work hard because when you do, you get what you want,” she said.

Geri-Ann is currently enrolled in the institution's sixth form programme, where she will be sitting a number of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, such as chemistry, physics, and biology as well as pure mathematics and Spanish.

She aims to accomplish all of that while being a part of the school's Key and Science clubs as well as her church's Pathfinder Club.

“I hope that at the end of sixth form I will have an idea of what I want to become,” Geri-Ann tells JIS News.

Vice-principal of Manning's School, Sharon Thorpe, tells JIS News that the students have always performed outstandingly in CSEC and Geri-Ann is no exception.

Thorpe says that her teachers, parents, and friends are constantly by her side as the motivating force behind her accomplishments.

“From first form she has been a top achiever [and] coming straight up to fifth form she has done very well. Geri-Ann is a very hard worker. She is conscientious, she knows what she wants and she goes about getting it. So, we are quite proud about her and her achievements,” she says.

“We put in a lot of hours with the students and the teachers. If they (students) need additional help, they will assist them outside of the classroom,” Ms. Thorpe told JIS News.

Her father, parish health and promotions officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, says he is elated but not surprised at his daughter's major accomplishment.

“She has always been a very focused student from primary school. She has distinguished herself [and] is someone who is self-motivated,” he said.

“Also, she is from families that believe in education and hard work. I am expecting her to do very well in sixth form. She knows what she is about and she is not keeping her eyes away from the ball,” he added.