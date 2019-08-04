MoE to spend $817m on textbooks

The Ministry of Education, Yo uth and Information has announced that it will spending some $817 million to procure textbooks and appropriate electronic and other supplies to support the implementtaon of th eNational Standards Curriculum and other curricula from grades 1 to 13 for the upcoming academic year.

“Distribution of these resources will commence in August of this year,” Minister with responsibility for education Karl Samuda said during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives last Wednesday.

Samuda also informed the House that the ministry had introduced a pilot programme for the repair of damaged and worn furniture in the 2018/19 academic year, and that the pilot ended this month to make way for the full roll-out in the new schol year.

Under the project, the ministry selected two schools from each parish that have wood and metalwork departments to carry out the repairs of their own furniture and those of neighbouring schools. The 28 repairer schools were given just over $1.5 million per year to complete the repairs.

So far, 6,868 pieces of furniture have been repaired at a cost of $19.65 million.

“The cost to replace the furniture would have been $28.1 million. Roughly, $9 million was saved from this project,” Samuda told the House.

— JIS