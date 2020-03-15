NCU suspends classes until March 30

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on all its campuses effective Monday, March 16, 2020 in response to the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Face-to-face instruction is set to resume on Monday, March 30, 2020.

However, the university said, starting Wednesday, March 18, lecturers will interact with students using a variety of online instructional modalities to set and receive assignments, provide course outlines and engage in other learning activities.

NCU said students without access to the Internet at home will be allowed to use the Wifi and laboratory facilities available on all campuses.

It added that during the two-week period administrative staff will continue to attend work on all campuses.

“In this regard, several facilities will remain in operation including the library, cafeteria and dorms. During this period the university administration will ensure that adequate sanitisation material is put in place,” the university said.