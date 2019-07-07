NCU to access billion-dollar funding from proceeds of nutraceutical

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has partnered with ZON International Holdings Limited to raise funds to improve the Mandeville-based institution's research capacity over the next 18 months.

The funds are contingent on the sale of two million tins of ZON Teasan, a nutraceutical product that was developed from scientific work done by the university's researchers. This was disclosed recently by Dr Trevor Gardner, vice-president of ZON International Holdings.

Gardner, a former president of the university, specified that the funds intended for NCU will be targeted towards developing other nutraceutical products that can contribute to the development of that fledgling industry and the broader Jamaican economy.

He also identified the Learning and Earning Agricultural programme (LEAP), run by the HEART Trust/NTA, as an area that is targeted to receive funding under the institutional and national fund-raising drive. In this regard, NCU will make lands available for the cultivation of the McGhie Jamaica Cinnamon Ginger from which ZON Teasan is produced, thus providing opportunities for agriculture students to finance their tertiary education.