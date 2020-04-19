New Hampshire schools shut for remainder of academic year

CONCORD, New Hampshire (AP) — New Hampshire schools will remain closed and continue remote learning for the rest of the academic year, Republican Governor Chris Sununu announced Thursday.

Sununu's initial order transitioning the education system from classroom to remote learning was issued March 15. It was originally set to expire April 3, then was extended to May 4. But he said the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic warranted extending the closure through the end of the academic year, which is typically the second or third week of June.

“Public health has to be a pre-eminent variable in our decision-making and in this case, it absolutely was,” he said. “We're hoping to get back to a new model, within the classroom, in September, but we'll have to see where we are.”

In a letter to school officials, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut thanked educators and said he knows they are up to the challenge.

“Knowing they won't be back in the school building, it will be tempting for some students to think that their summer vacation has started,” he said. “It's important that we keep them engaged in their learning. School is still in session.”

As of Thursday, 1,211 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, and 34 have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and or death.