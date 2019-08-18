New principal for St Andrew High

The Board of Management of St Andrew High School for Girls announced on Thursday that it has appointed Keeva Ingram as principal effective September 1, 2019.

The appointment, it said, is consequent on the departure of Sharon Reid who is currently on pre-retirement leave. Reid has served St Andrew for 37 years, 19 years of which have been in the capacity of principal.

Ingram, who holds a Masters of Education in Educational Administration (UWI), a Bachelor of Science in Professional Management (Nova Southeastern University, USA), a Diploma in Education (UTech), as well as professional qualification for principalship (National College for Educational Leadership), is a past student of St Andrew High.

She joined the academic staff in 1998 as a teacher of management of business, economics, and entrepreneurship, and was appointed vice-principal of the lower school in 2018. She has served as assistant dean of discipline, grade coordinator (grades 8 & 12), and teacher representative to the Parent Teachers' Association.

In a release to the media, the school board said Ingram's selection has been endorsed by the Methodist and United Churches and approved by the Ministry of Education Youth and Information.

It said, too, that staff, parents, and students have welcomed the appointment, and noted Ingram's leadership and sustained involvement in all aspects of school life over the years.

“In addition to her teaching, Mrs Ingram has brought her administrative skills in curriculum planning, programme administration, innovation, and strategic planning to the school. She has assisted in developing and managing the school's systems for increased efficiency in operations and performance having served as the coordinator for e-Learning, the School Information Management System, and the student evaluation of staff,” the school board said.

Ingram has also been actively involved in her community, serving in the Swallowfield Chapel Youth Department as choir director, and in Moorlands and Inter-Schools Christian Fellowship (ISCF). She has also volunteered in musical theatre and has performed with the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company and the Swallowfield Chapel.

Ingram is married to David and together they have four children. She becomes the second 'Old Girl' to be appointed principal since the school's founding in 1925.

St Andrew High School for Girls was founded through a partnership between the Presbyterian Church of Jamaica and the Wesleyan Methodist Church.