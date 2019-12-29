New Year's resolutions from students around the world

New Year's resolutions are very much a love or hate thing. Some people love the idea of setting goals and seeing them coming to fruition over the course of a year. Others scoff at the concept, believing it to be a waste of time and effort.

Then there are those who think that it might be a good idea, but aren't really sure of where to start and how to go about setting a new year's target.

If you need a little inspiration, have a look at these goals that students around the world are setting for the next 12 months.

Daniel Sadr, psychology, University of Warsaw

“From time to time, we all need to step back from our routines and look at our goals from a distance, and at the way we are approaching them. From my perspective, a New Year's resolution is a chance to have an honest look at my previous study goals, the results, and the tools that I need to achieve them based on my competence.

“It is not a change. It is merely improving and reworking them. I make them concise, measurable and realistic. My New year's resolutions are to focus on a healthy diet; learn, rather memorise; speak up whenever I do not understand; summarise each class in three sentences; be more helpful to my classmates; join more student clubs; and ignore distractions.”

Arya Sharma, economics and finance, University of Bristol

“My resolution is a simple one. I want to keep trying new things – make new friends, explore new activities and put myself outside my comfort zone.

“Unfortunately, when you have been at university for quite some time (I have been here for a little over two years now), a sense of complacency sets in. You might have a fixed social circle, a set study schedule and a certain number of activities you are currently doing. Although having a routine is great, it is important to keep mixing things up.

“I want to make sure that I learn that it is never too late to commit myself to new goals, whatever they might be.”

Isabel Lardner, writing seminars major, Johns Hopkins University

“My New Year's resolution is to embrace the new, the unscheduled and the disruptions to my routine. I refuse to let the excitement escape from this year. My plan is to go to everything offered by my school – from the fun holiday traditions and sports games where I can cheer on our teams, to student a cappella concerts and comedy shows, and exploring the many hidden spots in the city of Baltimore. I plan to do everything possible to make this year a good one.”

Huixi Yao, international business and marketing, University of Auckland

“I have not one but four New Year's resolutions:

1. Get healthier: from now on, I am going to eat less processed, healthier food, exercise regularly, and love my body more.

2. Join a club: I was a member of the New Zealand Chinese Students Association, but I quit this year because of a clash with my part-time working schedule. Joining a club might be time-consuming depending on the type and your involvement, but it is definitely worth it. I will find myself a club that can fit around my studies and my part-time job.

3. Be more organised: I will create a timetable outlining the distribution of my study, work, and leisure time as well as a detailed day-to-day plan. There are so many things that I want to accomplish, so a broad plan will help me keep track of my progress, and a detailed plan will help me to organise my days.

4. Communicate more with my lecturer: By e-mailing the lecturer, attending tutorials, and visiting during office hours, I will improve my understanding of the course, and quickly resolve any questions that I have.”

Acacia Cordes, veterinary medicine, University of Sydney

“This year I'm in a bit of an unusual predicament. Since it is my final year in the doctor of veterinary medicine programme, I will be working at clinics the entire time, so I don't have any traditional lecture-style classes. Therefore, my resolution for the next academic year is to stay in touch with my fellow vet friends and classmates, since I won't get to see them regularly.

“When I'm not around people regularly I have trouble keeping in contact, but I know it will be beneficial next year for all of us vet students to keep in contact to maintain a level of support. I'm anticipating next year to be amazing and fun, but I also know that there will be plenty of times when it feels overwhelmingly stressful, and that's where having a group of people you can call on to help you out is super important.”

- The Times Higher Education