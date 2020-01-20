Politeness pays

CUSTOMERS don't typically call security firms to say a guard “made my day”; but that's the kind of feedback that Milex Security Services constantly gets about officer Michael Evans.

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Eans, 47, says there's no job he would rather have. He enjoys his work and at Mother's restaurant at Liguanea Plaza in Kingston where he has been stationed for the past three years, the customers feel his contentment.

Grace Harris-Deans, a regular patron at Mother's on a weekend, says Evans definitely enhances her experience when she visits.

“His level of service is what I would expect from a head of concierge at a four- or five-star hotel and I am so happy to be receiving that treatment at my local Mother's restaurant. He's consistently courteous and kind, without being overbearing and aloof. He is special,” she says.

Milex Security Services' Human Resource Manager Trudy-Ann Powell corroborates.

“He's an extra special worker,” she says. “The feedback we get is amazing. I have persons calling me to say what an excellent job he does because he's so polite and courteous. Someone who visited the location said when they went there they were having a bad day but after she finished speaking to Michael her whole mood had changed.”

Milex, to which Evans has been employed for almost 17 years, recently rewarded him with a token of appreciation based on the numerous glowing reports from customers. Powell, Operations Manager Julian Nelson, and other Milex executives visited him at the Mother's Liguanea store, where they were joined by Location Manager Jeffrey Lambert for the presentation.

Humbled by the accolades, Evans credits his stepmother, a strong disciplinarian, for his exemplary people skills. He says her parental influence, coupled with the in-house training from Milex, have combined to make him an exceptional security officer.

“For the security work I do you learn to strike a balance,” he explains. “If you make people feel comfortable and you're professional and respectful it goes a far way in getting them to cooperate, and then you're not only keeping your location secure but you're offering good customer service.”

Sharing his personal philosophy Evans said.

“There's one way you deal with people; treat everyone with manners and respect. I never argue with the customers. Even when someone is in a bad mood, I always make sure that I am polite and respectful,” he tells the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to his professionalism and courteous deportment, Evans is known to go above and beyond to assist not only the patrons at his location, but also those visiting other establishments at Liguanea Plaza.

“Sometimes parents come into Mother's and I'll watch their kids for them while they buy their food. If someone's hands are full, I will help them carry their things to the car. If someone blind is leaving the plaza, I will assist them to the bus stop. If someone comes and they're not sure where to go, I will direct them to other locations within the complex; I just like to assist people,” he shares.

Evans, who hails from the Corporate Area, is father to two children: a girl, 18 and a boy, 11.

He raises them in the same way his stepmother raised him because she was a “very good influence” on his life as “she taught me the right thing and helped me to stay out of trouble”.

“I raise them with principles; they must have manners and they have to deal with their schoolwork. I am just a principled man and that's what I am teaching them,” he says.