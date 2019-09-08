Pre-University grads make mark

Perhaps the best test of an institution of learning is the quality of its graduates.

By this sounding board, the Pre-University School (Pre-U) has established itself among Jamaica's premier educational institutions geared at preparing students for university accomplishment.

Celebrating 20 years this month, Pre-U, situated on the Mona Campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) has to date matriculated over 3,600 students to universities in Jamaica and internationally, with approximately half entering UWI.

Medical doctor Johnathan Wilson is one proud graduate of Pre-U and credits the institution with preparing him for a successful university career.

“Pre-U has been my choice. Today I'm a medical doctor and I couldn't have asked for a better experience,” he quips. He says Pre-U provided an enabling environment that made him “grow up fast”, acclamitising him to the hard work of long, intense studying, practicals, labs, group work and introspection needed to become a doctor.

“I made it through because I had acquired the skills, tenacity and the sheer capacity for intense work at Pre-U,” Dr Wilson notes.

This view is shared by fellow alumnus, attorney-at law Anwar Wright.

“To me it was a stepping stone towards excellence, one of the best choices I have ever made,” he said. He noted further that the compressed schedule during which he had to complete his Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination subjects in under a year gave him the rigour to approach university work, and that trait has not deserted him in his professional life today.

Educator Georgia Crawford-Williams, who has taught at Pre-U for some 18 years said, “Seeing our students year after year matriculate to some of the best universities locally and internationally has been priceless”.

She credits the model and the dedicated staff recruited from among UWI's most talented graduate students for the continuing success.

Despite its many achievements, including being numbered among the top three instututions in Jamaica which sends its graduates unto further tertiary studies, Pre-U is not resting on its laurels.

It is the only institution offering an Advanced Placement (AP) service, facilitating students who so desire and make the grade to earn three credits towards courses at UWI in the humanities and at the School of Engineeering.

Pre-U is accredited by the Ministry of Education, NCTVET, and City and Guilds in the UK. It offers a 10 per cent discount to civil servants and the children of UWI staff members.