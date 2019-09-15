Rhodes Scholarships closing soon

Applications for the 2020 Rhodes Scholarships for Jamaica and the Commonwealth Caribbean are closing in two weeks — on September 30.

Details may be accessed online at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/scholarships/apply.

The scholarships are funded by the Rhodes Trust in Oxford and are for post-graduate study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, one of the world's leading universities.

The awards scheme was established in accordance with the will of Cecil John Rhodes, a British diamond magnate and imperialist, who died in 1903.

Candidates for Rhodes Scholarships are selected based on qualities of character as well as of intellect.

According to the Rhodes Trust, Rhodes' aim with the scholarship was to provide future leaders of the English-speaking world with an education which would broaden their views and develop their abilities.

“He chose to endow these scholarships at Oxford University rather than elsewhere in the United Kingdom because he believed that its residential colleges provided an environment especially conducive to personal development,” the trust said.

Prominent regional Rhodes Scholars include:

• Norman Manley — Jamaica's first premier, People's National Party co-founder

• The late Professor Rex Nettleford — scholar, social critic, choreographer, and vice-chancellor emeritus of the University of the West Indies, Mona

• Roderick Rainford — CARICOM secretary general (1983-1992)

• Professor Trevor Munroe — Political scientist, civil society advocate, and executive director of National Integrity Action, Jamaica

• Dr Franklyn Prendergast — Jamaican, consultant in the Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics and the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Mayo Clinic

• Professor Ralph Carnegie — former international lawyer, constitutional scholar, professor emeritus at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill

• Ricky Skerritt — politician affiliated to the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

• Professor Mervyn Morris — Jamaica's poet laureate

• Delroy Chuck — Minister of justice, Jamaica

• Dr Carla Noel — corporate affairs manager at BHP, Trinidad

• Sir Marston Gibson — Chief Justice of Barbados

• Ronald Thwaites — Shadow minister of education, Jamaica

• Justice Dennis Morrison — President of the Court of Appeal, Jamaica

Further details about the scholarship may be received online at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk or from the Secretary, Peter Goldson, at peter.goldson@mfg.com.jm