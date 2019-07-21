Rose Gordon celebrates PEP success

Results of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) now in hand, Rose Gordon Kindergarten and Preparatory School in Kingston is singing the praises of the night-time classes it staged to prepare students for the exam.

The exams were taken in February, March and April, and the results published in the third week of June.

“This year the results were really good, so it had to be the extra classes,” Principal Helen Thomas told the Jamaica Observer last week, adding that the majority of students were placed in the schools of their first or second choice.

Kissing the tips of her fingers, Thomas said the results were a peach of a pie.

“Ninety-four per cent of the students got either 'proficient' or 'highly proficient'. Our results were sweet. The few students that never got a school of their choice just needed a few more marks to make it into the 'proficient' category,” she explained.

The Observer first reported on the school's initiative a month ago in a story headlined 'Educators, parents hail PEP night classes'.

Then, Thomas explained that she and grade six teacher Dawn Hewitt conducted the extra classes, which initially ran from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays, and from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturdays. The Friday hours were later adjusted, starting at 3:00 pm and ending at 7:00 pm.

Hewitt believes the students are reaping from the hard work they put in.

“Seventeen children took the exam and 14 were placed in a traditional high school, and three were placed in a high school that wasn't their preferred choice. It was the first time [we conducted] the extended classes and we received excellent results,” she said.

One of the students, Natalia Knight, said the night classes helped her improve in social studies.

“I was weak in social studies, but Miss went over most of the topics with us and I also remember seeing some of the topics on the exams she taught us in the extra classes which include: Universal Adult Suffrage, Jamaica's Independence and the earth's atmosphere,” said Knight.

Another student, Javin Myers, who was awarded a place at Wolmer's Boys' School, also applauded the extra classes for his success.

“I learned a lot more in the extra classes in one day than I would during normal school hours; I received more clear and deep explanation from the teachers. Also, I got the chance to discuss some complex questions with the teacher which include algebra and problem- solving,” he told Career & Education.

Principal Thomas added that the students were very emotional upon hearing their results in the examination.

“The children cried when they heard the results and I said to them, 'You can't go out like that; people will think you didn't pass'. Darian Edwards, who passed for Calabar High School was very ecstatic, but the other children were all tears. It was a case of straight tears of joy,” she said.

On the subject of the night classes, Edwards extended an open invitation to students of other schools.

“I am quite prepared to welcome outside students to the extra classes. I recommend that all parents send their children to Rose Gordon Prep to prepare them for Primary School Exit Profile examinations. This is the institution for your child to get excellent results,” she said.

Rose Gordon Prep is located in Richmond Park in Kingston 10.