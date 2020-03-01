Sagicor takes silver HR award
MEMBERS of the Sagicor Pro-Millennial Mentorship Society, including 1st Vice-President Stephen Levy (with trophy) celebrate the silver Workforce Optimas Award that Sagicor Group Jamaica received in the category of Vision for 2019. The award was presented last month.
The Workforce Optimas Awards recognises companies around the world for human resources and workforce management initiatives that achieve business results for the organisations. In the Vision category, awards are made to organisations that anticipated internal or external trends and responded creatively, effectively and proactively.
In Sagicor's case, the award was based on the financial services conglomerate's Pro-Millennial Mentorship Society — a programme it started in 2017 to provide customised professional development for its millennial employees through interactive training and real-world problem-solving. The mentorship programme, the compnay says, embraces a collaborative, group approach to mentorship — as opposed to the more traditional one-on-one approach — which fosters professional intergenerational relationships between employees across the four generations represented at Sagicor.
“We are tremendously proud of this recognition by an international body and especially so for the Sagicor Pro- Millennial Society programme,” said Karl Williams, senior vice-president of group human resources and corporate services, adding that the initiative was born out of a vision to do something different within the organisation to connect and engage with the millennials, who make up over 50 per cent of the organisation's workforce.
“As the only Jamaican organisation among a list of international companies to receive awards in various categories, this is reinforcement that we are doing something right here at Sagicor to advance the important role of HR in organisations,” Williams added.
The Optimas Awards are given by Workforce magazine across 10 categories each year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy