Security guard seeks career change

Dear Career Advisor:

I want to change my job; my present occupation is a security officer. I have been doing it for eight years now, but the long hours and lack of relief sometimes make it unbearable. I am in my late 40s and my religious beliefs and practices limit the time and days I am available for work. Those things together make finding a job that much more difficult. That's why I need your help.

Looking forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Marcia.

Dear Marcia:

Thank you for sharing your concerns with the Career Advisor and by extension the Jamaica Observer. We are also aware that other readers have similar concerns.

Let's begin by helping you analyse your present circumstances. You have indicated that you work for long hours and often with no relief. There are clear guidelines for workers engaged in the security industry. Please seek guidance from the Ministry of Labour to ensure that your rights are not being violated and that you are being adequately compensated for the hours worked.

Based on the circumstances you have presented, permit us to make the assumption that you do not simply want a change of job to a new security company but that you are desirous of making a complete career change. Such changes are normal during most people's career journey. Admittedly, age and religious practices often factor into the employment processes. Notwithstanding, you should not embrace these as hindrances but as hurdles, moving forward with the confidence that you can surmount them.

We recommend that you consider the seven steps listed below as you contemplate this significant change.

i. Decide — Is a career change right for you at this time?

ii. Assess yourself – Analyse your training, skills, and experience. How have you grown professionally over the 8 years on this job? Have you been commended for the quality of your work and for technical and employability skills? What transferrable skills do you possess?

iii. Make a list — List all probable occupational opportunities that are of interest to you.

iv. Refine your list — Explore each possibility and refine your list to possibly 3 but no more than 5 options.

v. Conduct informational interviews — Speak to persons who are in each of these occupations. Find out what are the opportunities, challenges, and benefits. Remember never ask someone how much they earn instead ask what salary range obtains for persons with similar qualification and experience.

vi. Prepare for your career change — Prepare prospecting letters and update your résumé. Remove from your documents all overt demonstrations of your religious affiliation and your age. Allow for consideration to be given to your application on the merit of your competencies and experience.

vii. Network — Utilise the networking connections that you have including former colleagues, your religious community, friends, family, and community and civic leaders.

In closing, be mentally prepared to make the adjustment. Don't limit yourself due to your age, fear, and anxiety, or accept that your religious persuasion is an irremovable barrier. Instead, when you have decided on your areas of strong interest focus on the potential value you could bring to the organisation.

All the best.

Sincerely,

Career Advisor

Carolyn Marie Smith is associate vice-president of student services at Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, Manchester. Submit your questions to her at careeradvisor@ncu.edu.jm