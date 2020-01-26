Sir Roy Augier receives UWI Chancellor's Medal
Noted Caribbean historian and professor emeritus in history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Sir Roy Augier is the 2020 recipient of The UWI Chancellor's Medal.
He was honoured at a ceremony at The UWI Regional Headquarters Building, Mona, two Fridays ago when the medal was presented to him by Chancellor Robert Bermudez.
The Chancellor's Medal is an award of distinction the UWI makes to a person who has made a substantial and likely lasting contribution to the welfare and development of the university. The medal recognises an individual who has enabled the UWI to access significant resources for the achievement of its mission. It was first conferred in 1998, marking the celebration of the university's 50th anniversary.
It is awarded in the spirit of the Caricom Heads Of Government Declaration Of Grande Anse, which formally identified the leadership of the UWI in tertiary ducation. The declaration further pronounces that the University's regional character should be preserved indefinitely for the preparation of skills and advancement of knowledge needed for the growth and development of the Caribbean region.
Previous recipients of the Chancellor's Medal have been: Sir Philip Sherlock (1998); Sir Alister McIntyre (1998); Percival NJ Patterson (2006); Sir Shridath S Ramphal (2011); Ralston M Nettleford (2009); and Elsa A Leo-Rhynie (2017).
