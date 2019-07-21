Stick to a sleep schedule, even over the summer

The summer break offers a chance to loosen up on the rigid schedule of school. However, not all customs should be changed. One of the most disrupted routines over the summer is our children's sleep schedule. This leads to what is considered a summer 'sleep slide'.

It is getting more common that parents, unaaware of the perils of the practice, allow their children to stay up later at nights and wake up later in the day. Disrupting the sleep schedule also disturbs the body's circadian rhythm, making it more difficult to get back into the necessary routine once school resumes. Circadian rhythms are the body's internal clocks and are controlled by one's brain. Light-dark circadian rhythm, as the name suggests, is controlled by light and darkness. Exposure to early morning sunshine is critical in the regulation of circadian rhythms.

Research consistently shows that early bedtime for children promotes physical, emotional and cognitive health. Thus, I reinforce that the amount and timing of sleep is invaluable in the formation of a solid foundation in academics, even over the summer break.

The best bedtime routine includes your child going to bed at the same time each night, and getting out of bed at the same time each day during school time, on weekends, and during the summer (that is: all year). This is not only beneficial for academics, but studies show that this promotes positive behaviour as well. Of course, there will be some exceptions, like vacations or social events, but this should not be an everyday occurrence.

Knowing the quantity of sleep that your child needs for good health is important. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following for each age group on a regular basis:

• Infants four to 12 months should sleep 12 to 16 hours per 24 hours (including naps)

• Children one to two years of age should sleep 11 to 14 hours per 24 hours (including naps)

• Children three to five years of age should sleep 10 to 13 hours per 24 hours (including naps)

• Children six to 12 years of age should sleep nine to 12 hours per 24 hours

• Teenagers 13 to 18 years of age should sleep eight to 10 hours per 24 hours

These days, a major constraint to our children's sleep habits is media consumption and the use of electronics. But whether it's the cellular phone, laptop, television or gaming console, to name a few, limits must be set because eectronic overuse not only affects the sleep schedule but contributes significantly to a sedentary lifestyle and obesity among children.

My strong suggestion is that there be a ban on electronics at a particular time each day. In addition to that, children, regardless of age or excuses, should not be allowed to have electronics 30-45 minutes before bedtime.

I have personally seen students that decide to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, with the encouragement and support of their parents, soar to new heights in their school work. Let us try to maintain a reasonable sleep routine over the summer.