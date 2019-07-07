The role of the teacher in moral development

It is widely accepted that a teacher's role is to educate and facilitate learning. But the impact of our schools and educators in shaping the morals in our younger generation should never be discounted nor overlooked.

The institution of 'school' encompasses teachers, administrators, ancillary staff, parents and students and hence the influence of school on a nation is profound. Dr Martin Luther King Jr once said, “Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education”. His advice helps us to understand what a complete education should look like. Dr King also compared education without morals to a “Ship without a compass”.

The home is the first place to influence the moral behaviour of children and to instill values. Values are those forces that govern one's behaviour and are present at the core of the personality. Morals are formed as a result of values. The school is the second important place that impacts morale. It therefore means that the family and the school must forge a partnership for the betterment of children. Education is a significant force in the inculcation of values by teaching what is good and what is evil, what is right and what is wrong.

Teachers may actually be the first adults, apart from parents, with whom children spend extensive periods of time. The variations present in family structure in our society means that the teacher has to possess coping skills, empathy and compassion.

Teaching is not only about knowledge transmission, but also altruistic service. It therefore follows that moral development is an important and critical dimension of education and should not be overlooked. In fact, more attention need to be given to this element of educating our youths.

The level of violence, disrespect and bullying found in our schools point to the need for moral education to be taken with seriousness and commitment and should be given a substantial position in the curriculum. The tendency of 'school' to stress cognitive development at the cost of emotional and moral intelligence has tremendous social consequence.

Our schools are already burdened with the tasks of promoting learning and improving instruction in an overcrowded classroom. Teachers have much on their plate but at the same time must be cognizant of the fact that students are observing and are sensitive to the qualities of their teachers.

Educators act as role models and their relationship with their students potentially carries a life-time weight. In these relationships, moral qualities are shaped. In many instances, this 'secondary' role is unplanned, taken for granted and implicit. Some of the moral qualities that need to be developed in children are:

• Truthfulness

• Self-respect and respect for others

• Self-control

• Fairness

• Generosity

• Honesty and trustworthiness

• Empathy

• Integrity

• Humility

• Compassion

• Helpfulness

• Self-restraint

• Sharing

The moral growth in children happens gradually and in stages as they grow from infancy to toddlers, to preschoolers to teens and older and so teachers must be made aware of the strategies that must be chosen for each age group.

It is time that teachers recognise that it is not enough to merely say “do what I say” but that the teacher is a major example and so it must be 'do as I do'. Consequently, teachers must take their position as role model very seriously. Studies show that there is a link between the moral behaviour of the teacher and the moral development of students.

The influence of educators does not only lie in the example that they present to students, but also in the relationship that they have with their students. This points to the need for increased training of our teachers not only in pedagogy, but must also be complemented by development of the teacher's personality, ethics, morals and values. Continued professional development as the dynamics of the family and society shifts is required.

Mentorship of our teachers need also to be considered as a means to promote and nurture strong moral development. Emotional support from colleagues also helps in dealing with chronic stress, which a teacher may be experiencing.

My hope is that stakeholders in our schools and education system will appreciate moral education as a significant factor not only influencing academics, but also having far-reaching effects on our society as a whole and that steps will be taken to address this issue.

Dr Karla Hylton is the author of Yes! You Can Help Your Child Achieve Academic Success and Complete Chemistry for Caribbean High Schools . She operates Bio & Chem Tutoring, which specialises in secondary level biology and chemistry. Reach her at (876) 564-1347, biochemtutor100@gmail.com or khylton.com .