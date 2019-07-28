Photos: Top of the mountain

GB Energy Texaco Retailer Annette Wong-Lee presents certificates to Dejonae Walsh and Armani Burnette, this year's Top Girl and Top Boy at Mountain View Primary School at their recently held graduation ceremony. Walsh will be attending Holy Childhood High School in September, while Burnette is heading to Kingston College. Texaco, through Wong-Lee, who runs the station at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Old Hope Road, has adopted the school and works closely with the administration on a number of initiatives, the graduation being one example.

