Trelawny, St Ann schools win big in JGRA quiz
Spring Garden Primary and Infant School from Trelawny and St Ann's Golden Grove Primary School won the parish leg of the JGRA Region 3 Primary Schools Quiz Competition at the end of June, securing $75,000 per team member for each year of high school and $100,000 for their respective coaches.
In the clash of the parish champions to decide the winner of the overall competition, Spring Garden prevailed against Golden Grove.
The quiz was part of nationwide activities to commemorate National Road Safety Month, an initiative of the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association (JGRA), observed in June.
The competition itself ran from May 21- June 24 with some 63 schools across Trelawny and St Ann vying for top honours. Craig Head Primary from Manchester was a special invitee.
For Trelawny, Daniel Town Primary placed second, securing a one-off payment of $50,000 per team member, and $75,000 for the coaches.
For St Ann, Steer Town Primary and Infant school placed second, with a similar award package.
Third-placed teams at the parish level were awarded a single payment of $20,000 per team member, with the coaches receiving $50,000; while fourth-placed teams were presented with $10,000 per team member, with the coaches receiving $25,000.
JGRA President Gregory Chung expalined that the two-year-old competition reflects the association's commitment to education.
“We have done the necessary groundwork to be able to support these students as they continue their education. It's important to note that all quarter-finalists were given tablet computers. The regional winner will receive a $200,000 sponsored educational programme, while second place will receive a similar sponsorship valued at $100,000. This is the extent of our commitment to these students,” he said.
The finals were staged at the Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on Monday, June 24.
