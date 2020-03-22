US army vet studies criminal justice at NCU

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — After four years in the United States army and a tour in South Korea, veteran Antoine Walker has returned to Jamaica, the land he considers home.

American by birth, Walker moved here with his parents at the age of seven. He attended Portsmouth Primary then Kingston College.

He's now adding university to that list, having enrolled in the criminal justice degree programme at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in January this year.

“NCU is home. I am Seventh-day Adventist and I grew up here, so I always thought of NCU as a homecoming,” he said, adding that both his sisters also attend the church-owned university based in Mandeville.

Walker said his decision to pursue a degree in criminal justice has largely been influenced by his time in the army.

“I chose criminal justice because I already have some experience in that branch of study based on my previous job, so I thought it would be an excellent idea to get a degree in that same branch of study....With the military background it will be an easy transition into criminal justice,” he said.

Asked about his approach to the course's heavy workload, Walker maintaned: “Because of my military background, I am already disciplined. So, I know what it takes to get the job done... I just have to focus on my grades. ”

Walker, 21, is scheduled to graduate in 2024. He is planning to open a forensic chemistry lab on the island after he completes his studies at NCU.

“With crime and violence what it is today, I want to help find the truth behind crimes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Growing up, I learnt to always give back to who has given to you. Jamaica made me who I am today, so anyway to make the society better, I would love to help,” Walker said.

NCU's criminal justice programme is approved by the US Department of Veteran Affairs, which means that it provides education benefits to a veteran who chooses to enrol at NCU.