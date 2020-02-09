UTech's cream of the crop

Professor Stephen Vasciannie (centre), president, University of Technology, Jamaica; faculty deans, and other members of the university's administrative and academic management celebrate with high-achieving students who were recently awarded the UTech, Jamaica 60th Anniversary Scholarship.



The students — 60 undergraduate and four graduate — received a combined $6.4 million, or $100,000.00 each. They were drawn from the university's three colleges and five faculties, and attained grade point averages of above 3.5 in the academic year 2018/2019.



In offering congratulations to the awardees, Professor Vasciannie described them as the “cream of the crop”, and pointed out that they had been recognised solely based on academic merit. He noted that the scholarship presentation was one of the most important in the university's calendar of events, since it combined the two characteristics of a good university - recognition of academic excellence and recognition of the fact that many students face economic challenges. “We want to encourage our students who are excelling to continue to pursue excellence,” the president stated.



The awards were presented on Thursday, January 30, 2020.