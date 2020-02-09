UTech's cream of the crop
Professor Stephen Vasciannie (centre), president, University of Technology, Jamaica; faculty deans, and other members of the university's administrative and academic management celebrate with high-achieving students who were recently awarded the UTech, Jamaica 60th Anniversary Scholarship.
The students — 60 undergraduate and four graduate — received a combined $6.4 million, or $100,000.00 each. They were drawn from the university's three colleges and five faculties, and attained grade point averages of above 3.5 in the academic year 2018/2019.
In offering congratulations to the awardees, Professor Vasciannie described them as the “cream of the crop”, and pointed out that they had been recognised solely based on academic merit. He noted that the scholarship presentation was one of the most important in the university's calendar of events, since it combined the two characteristics of a good university - recognition of academic excellence and recognition of the fact that many students face economic challenges. “We want to encourage our students who are excelling to continue to pursue excellence,” the president stated.
The awards were presented on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy