What to study to become a Customs officer

Dear Career Advisor:

My daughter wants to become a customs officer or an immigration officer. She has decided to do the Bachelor of Science Degree in Customs Processing, Freight Forwarding and Immigration. Is this the right field of study?

Yours truly,

Leticia

Dear Leticia:

A degree in customs processing, freight forwarding and immigration is an excellent alignment of an academic programme to the job choice based on your daughter's career aspiration. Encourage her to work hard at her studies and utilise all opportunities to gain industry-relevant experience, while she pursues her academic programme. Developing competencies in other languages will also be advantageous for her.

All the best.

Career Advisor

Carolyn Marie Smith is associate vice-president of student services at Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, Manchester. Submit your questions to her at careeradvisor@ncu.edu.jm.