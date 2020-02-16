Wigton solar thermal course to teach there's more to solar than photovoltaics

“When you hear about solar most people think of panels and photovoltaics, however that is only one application of solar energy,” Wigton Windfarm's Managing Director Earl Barrett explained.

There's more to solar energy than photovoltaics (PV) and Wigton Windfarm is seeking to expose prospective students to the broader elements of the discipline with a solar thermal course scheduled to run from March 9 to 13 at their Renewable Energy Training Lab in Rose Hill, Manchester.

The five-day programme will enable participants to develop knowledge of solar thermal energy, an affordable, efficient renewable energy technology currently growing in popularity across the globe.

While the most commonly used application is solar water heaters, the course will provide a thorough overview of solar thermal technology and systems. The curriculum also blends theory and practical as participants will learn how to design, size, and safely instal reliable solar thermal systems.

The training will be particularly useful for solar water heater dealers and installers, electricians, contractors, property developers and home improvement specialists. However, business and facility operators, householders and anyone considering installing solar water heating or other uses of solar thermal technology would also benefit considerably from attending. As with every Wigton course, energy engineers, renewable energy students and even members of the general public are being encouraged to register.

“Solar Thermal is another category of renewable energy that utilises solar power to provide economical and environmentally friendly alternatives for water heating and more; and this course will familiarise participants with multiple uses of this energy option,” Barrett added.

The course is among the core programmes devised by Wigton that have received City and Guilds Assured Status. The well-respected classification ensures that certification will be recognisable internationally with the inscription of City and Guilds, a global leader in skills development.