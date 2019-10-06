World Teachers' Day is 25

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, which was observed yesterday, the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) said it was delighted to join with the rest of the world to celebrate the silver anniversary of the observance.

Each year on October 5, the world pauses to acknowledge and applaud the sterling contribution of educators and institutions for providing a solid foundation on which to build a sustainable future for generations yet unborn.

Teachers worldwide, the JTA said, have the enviable task of shaping minds and creating the global village where peace and harmony will prevail.

“Let us continue to play our part in establishing institutions of excellence which enable the nation's children to express themselves freely while seeking to solve some of the world's problems,” JTA said.

“As a nation, let us challenge ourselves that we will provide the basis for our teachers, especially the young and energetic ones, to make their contribution in keeping with this year's theme: 'Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession'.

Owen Speid is president of the JTA.