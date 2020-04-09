Spain sees daily drop in COVID-19 deaths, over 15,000 total
MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days, the authorities said.
The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 15,238 deaths from COVID-19.
The daily toll was down from 757 on Wednesday.
However, there has been growing speculation that officials may have grossly underestimated the death toll.
Authorities in the Madrid region acknowledged on Wednesday that the number of deaths in retirement homes could be five times as high as that announced by health officials, who have not included almost 3,500 deaths of people who had not been tested for the virus.
The number of daily new cases also dropped slightly Thursday, bringing the total to 152,446.
For several days, the Spanish authorities have indicated that the peak of the pandemic has been reached but asked citizens to continue to strictly respect the confinement regulations.
"Our priority now is not to turn back, especially not to return to our starting point, not to lower our guard," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament Thursday.
Spain has been subject to a strict lockdown since March 14 which has been reinforced in the past two weeks by the cessation of all non-essential activities until the Easter weekend.
The lower house of parliament is expected to extend the confinement to April 25 on Thursday.
The government has not ruled out further extensions, while stressing that the measures should be eased gradually.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy