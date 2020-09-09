'Governor' of eGov, Maurice Barnes

Jamaica has led much of the Caribbean by introducing eGov, a bridge between the public and the public services offered by government agencies and institutions. It is in keeping with the country's ICT commitment to “advance its e-Government agenda for the delivery of public services in an integrated fashion, facilitated by ICTs and consistent with the National Development Plan 2030”. Simply put, the Government is determined to make any of its services available online, wherever possible.

Directing this quantum leap is Maurice Barnes, chief executive officer of eGov Jamaica Ltd, the Government's ICT company that will be transitioned into the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority.

Barnes's mission is facilitated by legislation which provides for critical policy direction aimed at setting minimum service level standards to “cover the fundamental precepts of ICTs in keeping with international best practices”.

The eGov CEO's expanded role and responsibilities focus on a broad range of support to ensure that the Government sets the best example as a purveyor of ICT services. His overall private sector experience and high-level academic achievement prepared him for this significant role. His career path included leadership roles in the precursor to the authority as well as stints in the financial sector, where he utilised his ICT training and imagination to implement critical changes.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the value of ICT with increased demand coming from every sector of Government and heightened expectation from the public as they moved from face-to-face toward online access to services.

An excellent example of the Government's response was the implementation of the WeCARE online platform used to process applications for CARE Programme COVID-19 grants. “This system was designed, built and implemented in two weeks. I had direct oversight of the project to ensure it happened,” said Barnes.

He regards this as one of the fastest-built applications by Government since it included integration between the Ministry of Finance and Public Service, Tax Administration, eGov Jamaica Ltd, Accountant General's Department, commercial banks, remittance companies, credit unions and building societies. “Also, we built out the platform for grants for persons with disabilities [provided through] the Ministry of Labour and Social Security,” he added.

For the CEO, this was timely as driving the ICT agenda has not been easy. “Convincing the various government ministries and agencies of the value of ICT has been a long-sought goal, and the realisation that we could do so much good for the public online has been an eye-opener,” he said.

Today, the public can apply for many services and complete transactions with the greatest of ease, whether applying for a birth certificate or passport, paying taxes and fines, or getting a new or replacement passport. “We aim to transform the public service —as its name implies 'service to the public' —by making the relationship as seamless as possible. The benefits are mutual since the public officers can provide a higher, faster and more efficient level of service. The public spends less time going to government offices and waiting for assistance — no need to pay someone to stand in line as had become the practice,” Barnes explained.

The eGov services extend to the business sector, both national and international players, as well as Jamaicans in the Diaspora. One recent example is the facility set up online for those wanting to return home in the wake of the pandemic. Nationals and visitors were able to confirm their COVID-19 status and share it with government agencies long before travelling to the country. That information allowed the Ministry of Health and Wellness to know the health status of passengers arriving at our airports.

eGov Jamaica Ltd and the soon-to-be established ICT Authority is regarded as pivotal in directing and providing the framework for the rollout of digital services to the country. As the ICT hub, it will provide a coordinating role for all of Government which is critical to transformation to a digital society.