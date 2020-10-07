2025's closer than ever

BACK in August 2019, Huawei released a study looking at the tech world future of 2025. With the ramping up of technological advances pushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we already see many of the predictions speeded up.

1. Living with bots – Advances in AI and network technologies will allow people to bring robots into their homes; the report predicts that 14 per cent of households worldwide will own an intelligent domestic robot.

2. Super sight – Developments in AI, VR/AR (virtual reality/ augmented reality), 5G, and UHD (ultra-high definition) will mean that businesses are adopting the technology. Huawei expects 10 per cent of companies to be using the technology in 2025.

3. Zero search – Huawei believes that in 2025 the search experience will adapt to become “smart, smooth, and button-free” — with your appliances, cars, and devices able to speak to you and anticipating your needs. It believes 90 per cent of people will use personal assistants on their smart devices.

4. Tailored streets – We're already beginning to see smart traffic lights in some countries but Huawei says automated vehicles and connected network infrastructure will help get rid of congestion. The firm expects 15 per cent of vehicles to be embedded with Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) tech by 2025.

5. Working with bots – In 2025 Huawei expects that robots will take on mundane, dangerous, and delicate tasks in the workplace. It is expected there will be 103 robots for every 10,000 employees in manufacturing.

6. Augmented creativity – In 2025, 97 per cent of large companies will be using artificial intelligence to help workers be more creative and productive.

7. Frictionless communication – In 2025 Huawei believes there will be 100 billion connected devices in use and that companies will use 86 per cent of the data they generate. This will lead to the creation of customisable products, an end to language barriers, and digital inclusion through tech.

8. Symbiotic economy – In the future, every company will be using cloud technology, and 85 per cent of business applications will be cloud-based. This will lead to greater collaboration, resource sharing, a stronger global ecosystem, and higher productivity.

9. 5G's rapid roll-out – 5G is expected to roll out faster than any other wireless generation. Huawei believes that by 2025, 58 per cent of the world's population will have access to 5G as a result.

10. Global digital governance – By 2025 Huawei believes that the annual volume of global data will reach 180 ZB (1ZB = 1 trillion GB). In its report, the firm calls for the creation of third-party data regulators and laws to underpin privacy, data security, and ethical compliance.