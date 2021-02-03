Digitalisation: The SME key to acceleration

Digitalisation is essential to business acceleration, particularly with the surge in reliance on the digital spaces to promote business continuity. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a digital operation is key to positioning the business for success, while navigating any disruptions on the horizon. Digitising and digitalisation may sound similar, but they refer to very different processes. Digitising is a specific conversion process, transforming analogue data into digital or electronic formats. Digitalisation describes how a business successfully integrates digital technology at every level of its operations.

Some businesses may need to convert files and information from analogue to digital as part of being digitally transformed. Others may be digital natives, without any analogue files to convert. Accomplishing successful digitalisation demands applying digital tools and technologies to mobilise how a business operates, creates customer solutions, delivers the solutions, engages its customer base and generates digital streams of income.

Depending on your business model, this might mean several things, the first of which is ensuring secure, reliable, remote access to essential files and systems.

This digital shift might also mean investing in the right IT infrastructure and migrating core operations to the cloud to support your business's day-to-day functions.

What does it mean to move to the cloud?

Think of the cloud simply as “storage” on the Internet. It refers to how your business can store core functions online. Moving to the cloud offers several benefits, including enhanced productivity and resilience. With pandemic measures still in place, and global infection rates once again on the rise, moving your business to the cloud has several essential benefits.

YOU SAVE TIME & MONEY

Some businesses no longer require physical offices to establish themselves. Moving your business to the cloud can allow you to maintain full operations without necessarily bearing the costs of maintaining a physical space. It can also help release you from time-consuming manual processes like payroll, introducing a more streamlined, automated way of working.

YOU REDUCE DISRUPTION

You and your staff will always access critical operations to keep business flowing smoothly, even if teams are working offsite. This shift will also ensure that your customers can maintain commercial contact with you, with greater ease and convenience.

YOU ARE DISASTER READY

As our regional hurricane season progresses, the cloud can also help protect you from natural disasters and other catastrophes that might compromise physical files and systems.

YOU POSITION YOURSELF FOR GROWTH

You can implement updates faster when your operations are already in the digital space. This means being able to stay abreast or ahead of developments in your industry, ensuring that you are always ready to optimise your business or your customers' journey.

The world has generated new technologies or has begun applying existing technology in new ways, and this particular season has seen a surge in these tech advances. Businesses are rapidly learning how to shift into digital spaces as an essential means of preserving income and customers. Wherever the global 'new normal' may take us, the digital world is here to stay. It pays to invest in that, now, to prepare your business for every success in the future.

Tasha Smith is acting head of sales at MC Systems.