Enterprise computing: Digital strategy

In the last edition of Digital Life we introduced the framework of the road map to achieve digital transformation (DT). It consists of 12 major elements of digital transformation grouped into four pillars: strategy and vision, people and culture, process and governance and, finally, technology and capabilities.

On this path of the digital transformation road map we examine strategy and vision. This pillar consists of three key elements: digital strategy, digital focus and investments.

As we outlined initially, DT is not about technology. Instead it is more about how organisations can leverage technology to empower their employees and optimise business processes, all while enhancing customer experiences and creating greater value for all stakeholders.

A digital strategy is one important component in the DT journey, because it looks at how an organisation can use various technologies to improve its current state and make its existing operations more efficient.

In many cases businesses have acquired computers, servers, applications, established a web or social media presence simply because they have been convinced that they must have these things to function in today's reality. However, acquiring these various technologies without a clearly defined digital strategy amounts to a huge investment, without the realisation of a meaningful return on that investment. In other words, a massive waste of money.

While the DT journey is a long-term goal, digital strategies tend to be short to medium-term in nature. As such, businesses must embark on a comprehensive assessment of their current state to determine if or how existing technology assets and associated business processes can be maximised to make services and operations more efficient and cost effective.

It is extremely important that a holistic assessment of the current state is done to avoid the creation of “solution silos” within the organisation. While solution silos create islands of efficiency, overall efficiency across the entire business — by extension, the delivery of optimum service and value to customers and stakeholders — will not happen.

In summary, once a business looks to embark on the DT journey, it must develop a clear digital strategy by assessing the current state of the processes and technology used in the organisation with an eye to maximising existing investments and improving efficiencies and service delivery to customers and stakeholders.

Next week we take a look at digital focus.

Trevor Forrest is Founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of Managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.