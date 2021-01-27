HubSpot partners with TechBeach

GLOBAL software giant HubSpot is partnering with TechBeach Jamaica to provide Caribbean start-ups with the opportunity to tap into invaluable content and masterclasses from a worldclass go-to-market platform.

This partnership exposes TechBeach Retreat (TBR) to HubSpot's growth platform, which features a comprehensive suite of marketing, sales and customer service software at heavily discounted rates through a scholarship programme that offers up to 90 per cent off various products and services.

According to HubSpot Business Development Manager Jose Martins: “In the last few years, starting a company has become very easy; what's become really hard is scaling a company.

This partnership intends to provide start-ups with both the knowledge and tactics to scale better, and the access to the technology on which start-ups can execute the processes for scaling.”

TBR Lab's purpose-built curriculum presents a unique opportunity for Caribbean entities to arm themselves with the knowledge and resources needed to enter the global market while based right here at home.

“We're removing barriers between the global technology companies and our region by providing Caribbean start-ups with direct lines to the source. Our partnership with HubSpot is going to allow these companies to benefit from a plethora of perks that traditionally have not been available in this part of the world, and we're excited to make these resources available so we help these start-ups scale,” said Kyle Maloney, co-founder of TBR Lab.

While Hubspot's partnership community comprises over 3,000 global entities, TBR Lab has just become the company's first partner in the English-speaking Caribbean.

HubSpot takes its core mission to “help millions of companies grow better” very seriously, and as such it seeks to support entrepreneurship worldwide.

However, Martins explained the brand has specific criteria in selecting its partners, primarily as it relates to the types of start-ups an accelerator programme is working with, as well as the robustness of its curriculum.

“TBR Lab hit the mark on both of these criteria,” Martins said.

“By expanding our presence in the Caribbean with an organisation such as TBR Lab, which shares our passion for diverse entrepreneurship, we're moving in the right direction while understanding there's still a lot of work to be done.”

The TBR Lab team takes the HubSpot stamp of approval very seriously and holds the partnership in high regard.

According to Maloney: “We're looking forward to this partnership as it's a testament to the work we have put in to develop TechBeach, and now TBR Lab, into a brand that global companies like HubSpot see value in aligning with to drive their own goals.”

Registration begins in January 2021. For more information, visit techbeach.net.