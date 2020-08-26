Instagram offers more for business

Whether your business is large or small, it's time to take advantage of the new features Instagram recently rolled out to maximise paid and organic marketing campaigns.

One of the most influential social media platforms in the world, Instagram boasts over one billion monthly active users, and several Jamaican businesses are already using it to share content — including the Jamaica Observer.

In support of the World Health Organization, Instagram has been at the forefront of the Stay Home public education around COVID-19.

The shared story helped those practicing social distancing connect with others, using a “Stay Home” sticker, while other stickers promote accurate information.

Instagram encourages continued loyalty to small businesses hard hit by COVID-19 by making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders and fund raising.

Meantime, the app also allows deletion of comments in bulk, including those which give businesses a lousy review.

And the new features are not just for businesses. Instagram has released a mix of monetisation tools to help influencers boost their revenue stream through Instagram Live and IGTV.

Finally, Instagram announced the launch of @ shop in the US. This feature allows shopping within the app, the ability to browse selections from favourite brands and creators, filter by categories like beauty and home, and buy products — all via the Instagram Explore tab.