NBA 2K21 is here! - Next gen for PlayStation 5

“It's an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S,” game maker 2K boasts of its new offering. “The early gameplay videos are stunning in their fidelity.”

NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2Kseries, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience.

Meantime, 2K has released the first official, game-wide player ratings update for NBA 2K21 on both current and next-gen consoles. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the highest-rated player in the game at 98 overall. Teammate Anthony Davis tied for third at 96 overall. This makes the Lakers the only team in the game with two players rated in the top 14.