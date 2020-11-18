NBA 2K21 is here! - Next gen for PlayStation 5
The Digital Life
“It's an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S,” game maker 2K boasts of its new offering. “The early gameplay videos are stunning in their fidelity.”
NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2Kseries, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience.
Meantime, 2K has released the first official, game-wide player ratings update for NBA 2K21 on both current and next-gen consoles. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the highest-rated player in the game at 98 overall. Teammate Anthony Davis tied for third at 96 overall. This makes the Lakers the only team in the game with two players rated in the top 14.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy