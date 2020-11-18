OCULUS MOVE tracks your fitness
The Digital Life
Oculus Move , a built-in fitness tracker, is coming to the Quest and Quest 2 . The platform will track calories burnt and the length of time you've been active while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Calories burnt are estimated through an algorithm that considers your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and your headset and controller movements. BMR depends on your age, weight, height, and sex.
Set daily goals and see how many calories you've burnt and how long you've been physically active, whether fending off foes in Pistol Whip, slashing targets in Supernatural, or going 10 rounds in The Thrill of the Fight.
Oculus is also releasing App Gifting so you can send games or experiences from the Oculus Store to family and friends for Christmas. Just look for the 'Buy for a Friend' button on the website or in the 'more' menu on the mobile app.
