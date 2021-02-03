Spotify wants to check your mood for music

Spotify wants to monitor your mood and select music to match it. They also want to use technology to analyse users even further by using speech recognition to determine their “emotional state, gender, age or accent”. With all this data, Spotify would be able to make music suggestions.

News of this move by the music streaming service came in a patent filing. Last October, Music Business Worldwide reported the application as being used for “identification of taste attributes from an audio signal” constantly monitoring “speech content and background noise” to provide song suggestions.

Spotify explained that behavioural variables such as a user's mood, their favourite music genre, or their demographic could all “correspond to different personality traits”. Spotify is suggesting using this information to promote personalised content to users.

“It is common for a media streaming application to include features that provide personalised media recommendations to a user,” Spotify adds.