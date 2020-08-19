Why not outsource your IT

Why is your company running an IT department if it is not your core business? It is a question often asked, particularly at times like these when companies’ overall cost of operation is under scrutiny. While some must, of necessity, maintain their IT departments, there are others — both big and small — which could consider outsourcing.

There are several things to consider in turning to managed services, such as ceding key communication and management functions to a contracted company.

The list of possible reasons for outsourcing includes network monitoring, management and security, data backup and security, authentication, data storage housing, warehousing and management as well as process execution and enforcement.

The case for outsourcing IT may include sure signs that such a move would improve company focus, provide access to expertise which would be very expensive to hire, free up resources for other purposes, and reduce compliance risks.

The first factor to consider is the cost of these IT services, compared to your existing bill for acquiring and maintaining infrastructure, as well as the people who manage and operate it.

One benefit outsourcing offers is the ability to control IT costs, since fixed costs allow for better budgeting.

Linked to this is the potential for having access to highly trained and experienced workers without the provision for salaries and associated commitments for pension, health, vacation, sick leave and temporary replacement.

That would address the potential for hit and miss in the employment of IT personnel, a challenge faced by many companies as few can afford to keep up with the rapid changes in hardware and software.

Hiring an outside company to provide IT services facilitates quick implementation of new technologies, allowing for significant savings in rolling out projects which regularly take more time for training of in-house teams.

IT vendors have access to bulk purchasing, along with leasing options of hardware and software and related licences. Keeping up with the regulatory requirements can take up a lot of resources which are not at the core of your business.

Having a dedicated company focusing on the potential risks and plotting a path to ensure consistent compliance will redound to your benefit.

In today’s highly competitive business environment, outsourcing of IT allows smaller companies to better compete with larger enterprises-since an independent third party helps to manage critical costs and ensure the benefit of economies of scale.

Overall, companies stand to benefit from better planning and development of IT systems whether it’s network planning, operation and maintenance or recovery from disaster.