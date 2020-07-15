You're not too old to log on

It is nearly 50 years since the Internet was launched for general use and a whole generation has grown up knowing of nothing else. Yet many of those who lived long before the Internet revolution have embraced the possibilities which surprise many of a far younger generation.

Take the case of a great grandmother who was first introduced to the technology by using the smartphone. The early fears were removed when she realised that she could easily check up on her children and grandchildren at any time. She was also assured that this was the best way to reach out in the event of a health emergency. Before long she was using an iPad and happily sharing time and enjoying the pleasure of seeing and being seen by family who did not live nearby.

Many retirees have also come to rely on technology to remain in touch with their former companies and offer even more consulting services with videoconferencing. Their computers have become their portable office, giving them the full range of facilities they had been accustomed to in their old, static offices.

Technology has given many older people a new lease on live and a purpose for living and not retiring and feeling useless. They are now in a position to provide masterclasses in a variety of areas and to do so at their own pace, time, and place.

This technological revolution has also meant a rethink of the age of retirement, with many young people planning to retire far earlier than in their 60s. In fact, several younger people have taken advantage of technology not just to call it quits far earlier.