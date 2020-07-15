Tech guru, Chris Reckord

For the record, Chris Reckord is a tech guru. It is not a title he will readily embrace, but his story confirms it.

Technology is at the centre of much of his work and life, and he is always eager to share it with everyone. Today, as the head of a tech company, Chris is a disciple for technology in our lives. He is driven by the desire to ensure that the world is a better place.

Chris encourages his team at tTech to excel, not just for the numbers, but for the service to humanity.

Having studied in Jamaica and the US, he combines those experiences to create new standards and set new goals regularly.

It all started with his parents showing him the value of education and also the importance of setting goals and working steadfastly to achieve them. Throughout his life and work, Chris has also benefited from the influence of mentors who helped to reinforce critical values.

It is these values that he works every day to impart in others by his activities in associations such as the Jamaica Computer Society.

He is also involved with the Government of Jamaica's technology thrust, such as the deployment of smart devices to the country's teachers under the e-Learning initiative.

Chris preaches the gospel of technology for life by pointing out that we are already living the digital experience with artificial intelligence assuming unobtrusively more functions.