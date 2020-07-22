A virtual wine party — Jamaicans show how
While the big move is to host webinars on every subject under the sun, others are looking for ways to have fun while observing social distancing and wearing the requisite masks. Jamaicans at home and abroad were thrilled when top entertainers found a new way to hold the attention of their fans. Imagine the dramatic change in their world when they moved from a crowd of 30,000 in a venue to an audience of millions around the world!
Now comes another virtual event originating in Jamaica, the country which has rocked the world with its music and amazed with its athletic talent.
Last week a group of wine connoisseurs hosted a virtual wine party. Red and white wine flowed and so did the winespeak. After all, they have found ways of describing wines that go well beyond 'body', 'red' and 'full.'
What's good about such gatherings is that the party can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home, and friends can join from any part of the world. No designated driver required, no breathalyser, and you can slink off to bed when you feel that you have had enough. No one at the party will miss you and a recording will be available to enjoy at your leisure. It's a whole new experience which shows that at the worst of times, some good can come. Cheers to that.
